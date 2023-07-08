Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Mary Mandel, 2138 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $239,000.

Michael L. Baker and Carol J. Baker to Debora D. Salyers, 118 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $240,000.

I and I Holdings LLC to Paul Boyd, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $250,000.

Rickie L. Vogel and LuAnn Vogel and Stephanie M. Wennstedt to Double D Rentals LLC, 1924 E. 27th St., Fremont, $280,000.

Robert W. Borgmeyer and Diane Borgmeyer to Ryan D. Dugdale and Kallie J. Kayton, 1051 Wilmont St., Fremont, $365,000.

Maple Bridge LLC to Adalberto Camey, 128 Third St., Uehling.

Adalberto Camey and Maria C. Camey to Jesse A. Hansen, 128 Third St., Uehling, $115,000.

Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust, dated Dec. 13, 2007, to Leona K. Paden, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leona K. Paden to Lee Paden Farms LLC, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Stacy Bliss to Thilo Dawson Poessnecker and Alyssa Reed Yunker, 2222 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $315,000.

Kent A. Lange and Deborah L. Lange to Hilda Desiree Acosta and Guillermo Palma, 1430 Iowa St., Fremont, $285,000.

Roger Menn and Debra Menn to Kevin L. Indra, a tract of land located in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $186,931.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Gifford Construction LLC, 2745 Samuel Drive, Fremont.

Gifford Construction LLC to Ryan R. Rischling and Teresa M. Rischling, 2745 Samuel Drive, Fremont, $484,000.

Terri L. Teten to Terri L. Teten and Denelle D. Teten, 1410 W. Dakota St., Fremont.

Richard P. Schlenz and Deanna L. Schlenz to Nicholas Henkenius and Melissa Henkenius, 2748 Skylark St., Fremont, $320,000.

City of Hooper to Hooper Community Development Agency, 307 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $9,500.

Hooper Community Development Agency to Brad Ruwe, 307 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $9,500.

City of Hooper to Hooper Community Development Agency, 305 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $9,500.

Hooper Community Development Agency to Brad Ruwe, 305 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $9,500.

City of Hooper to Hooper Community Development Agency, Lot 3, School Park Subdivision, Hooper.

Hooper Community Development Agency to Wyatt D. Kreifels, Lot 3, School Park Subdivision, Hooper, $9,500.

Patricia J. Haberberger, personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Burns, to Patricia J. Haberberger, trustee of the Jerry L. Burns Testamentary Trust, 1677 U.S. Highway 275, Fremont.

Patricia J. Haberberger, personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Burns, to Patricia J. Haberberger, trustee of the Jerry L. Burns Testamentary Trust, 1681 U.S. Highway 275, Fremont.

Sharon Ortmeier, personal representative of the estate of Richard L. Benne, deceased, to Elmer Mendez Carreto and Encarnacion Castro Perez, 1528 Fairacres Drive, Fremont, $240,000.

Lisa Beres to Delbert Sukstorf and Sandra Sukstorf, 3040 N. Howard St., Fremont, $265,500.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 19 North, Range 6 except a tract described as beginning at the southeast corner of the northeast quarter of Section 2; thence north along the east quarter section line a distance of 515.0 feet to a point on the south quarter line; thence east along the south quarter section line a distance of 660.0 feet to the point of beginning, the said excepted tract being that tract lying east of the unnamed slough which intersects Silver Creek at or near the eastern line of said quarter section, all east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, an undivided one-half interest in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 7, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

St. Patrick’s Church Fremont Inc. to Nikolas Beninato and Diane Beninato, 514 E. Third St., Fremont, $100,000.

Simons & Johnson LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 1415 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $130,000.

Simons & Johnson LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 1250 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $150,000.

Simons & Johnson LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 1505 E. First St., Fremont, $165,000.

Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey to Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey, Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17, in Lakeview Estates, a subdivision, Dodge County.

Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey to Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey, 7079 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont.

Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey to Keith E. Ramsey and Marilyn J. Ramsey, 114.27 acres located in the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Stacy A. Tracy and Jane K. Tracy to Jordan M. Adams and Jessie M. Adams, 1336 Glenwood Court, Fremont, $633,000.

Richard L. Porter, a/k/a Richard Lee Porter, and Joan Porter to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 1444 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $100,000.

Kathy J. Brumbaugh to Alex J. Von Seggern and Abigail E. Von Seggern, 735 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $197,500.

Pamela K. K. Barr, a/k/a Pamela K. Barr to Stephen J. Barr, 1112 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.