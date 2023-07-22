D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Justin Comstock and Stephen Comstock, 4605 E. 18th Ave., Fremont, $324,990.

D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to J. Allen Grothendick, 1907 N. Kara Way, Fremont, $315,990.

Nicholas L. Leland and Kelsey P. Leland to Anthony K. Graham and Kyla R. Graham, 2613 Oregon Ave., Fremont, $285,000.

Brian J. Urban to Sweet Selah LLC, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter and part of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 31.71 acres, more or less.

Mark L. and Shawna R. Voss to MSV Properties LLC, 616 W. Eighth St., Fremont.

Jeffrey P. Wagner to TJS Enterprises LLC, 324 K St., Fremont, $55,000.

Leonard G. Vyhlidal Estate to Carol Dale, 2120 N. Cedar St., Fremont.

Gordon L. and Joyce M. Vavricek Revocable Trust to Marla J. Ritter, 1046 E. 11th St., Fremont, $270,000.

John E. Larsen and Michele P. Larsen to Charles L. Janssen and Ellen M. Janssen, 1732 Caliente Cove, Fremont, $1,150,000.

Shelli M. Novotny and Dana K. Verbeek Jr. to Shelli M. Novotny, 2077 Hickory Lane, Fremont.

Sean Tolstedt and Jolene Tolstedt to Brad S. Palensky and Julie A. Palensky, 8 Willowwood Lake, North Bend, $575,000.

Jonathan L. Boothe, a/k/a Jonathan L. Boothe Sr., to Grace Colleen Boothe-Hanna and Adam Michael Boothe-Hanna, 850 E. 19th St., Fremont, $185,000.

John P. Quigley and Rebekah S. Quigley to Maven Holdings LLC, 1113 Dunbar St., Fremont, $275,000.

Omaha Steaks International Inc. to 501 East 4th Street LLC, 501 E. Fourth St., Snyder, $1,200,000.

Virginia May Heltman to Richard Koponen, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the east 33 feet of the north half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $120,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Kemelin Y. Chan Agustin and Jose C. Mazariegos Garcia, 1149 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $180,000.

MPA Enterprises LLC to Josefa Pol Jorge, 220 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $132,000.

Woodland Lakes LLC to Edward E. O’Neil and Shalynn R. O’Neil, 1565 W. Woodland Trail, Fremont, $93,000.

Jaime E. Magana Guerra and Carla G. Hernandez de Magana to Brenda Rodriguez Zarate, 1026 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $180,000.

Theodore J. LaFavor and Kendra L. LaFavor to Bryan Melendez, 128 Duke St., Ames, $140,000.

Brianna D. Deines n/k/a Brianna D. Bentley and Josh Bentley to Angelina Bassilio Pascual, 840 E. 17th St., Fremont, $210,000.

Loran D. Hilbers and Robin S. Hilbers, Nathan D. Hilbers, and Brent W. Hilbers and Erica A. Hilbers to Loran D. Hilbers and Robin S. Hilbers, Nathan D. Hilbers, and Brent W. Hilbers and Erica A. Hilbers, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Erin Montgomery to Luis Angel Gonzalez Perez and Analidia Hernandez Espino, 1246 E. Third St., Fremont, $161,229.

Surfside Seven LLC to Andrew Bossow and Amanda Bossow, 1026 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $290,000.

Brandon D. Marreel and Heather M. Marreel to Douglas A. Fredrick, 402 N. Main St., Hooper, $119,000.

Alan J. Sindelar and Diane R. Sindelar to Diane R. Sindelar, 830 Mulberry St., North Bend.

Mark A. Clausen and Stephanie Clausen to Cappel Holdings LLC, 2220 N. Yager Road, Fremont, $500,000.

Barbara Jean Strong to Cheri Jo Strong, 151 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Gene and Susan VonSeggern to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $720.

Gene and Susan VonSeggern to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,620.

Jeffrey A. Jeter and Juliet C. Jeter to Jeffrey A. Jeter and Juliet C. Jeter, trustees of the Jeffrey A. Jeter and Juliet C. Jeter Trust Agreement, dated June 27, 2023, 1287 Nickerson Road, Nickerson.

R&R Rentals LLC to Robert and Ryan Mulliken, 1395 Wilmont St., Fremont.

Ricky Marsoun to 664 Shayla’s Place LLC, all of Lot 21 and the south 15 feet of Lot 22, Block 4, Village of Snyder, $80,000.

Mary Lou Krohn-Heller, successor trustee of the Laverna E. Krohn Revocable Trust, to Jose Miguel Nolasco and Ana K. Nolasco, 4625 N. County Road 26, Fremont, $360,000.

Robert L. Hurst and Patricia A. Hurst to Georgia Marlin, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Lot 1, Block 5, Fremont, $74,000.

Wayne L. Hartmann to Wayne L. Hartmann and Scott R. Sorensen, part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Andrew J. Heller to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and together with a strip of land one rod wide off the north end of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19, Range 6, Dodge County, containing one-half acre more or less, $400,000.

Fernando Nevarez Fallad and Ruth E. Rascon Nevarez to Zachary Cooksey and Holly Cooksey, 2831 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $475,000.