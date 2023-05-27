Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laura B. McDermott, and David J. McDermott and Lisa McDermott to David J. McDermott, Kimberly M. McDermott, Ryan P. McDermott, and Laura B. McDermott life estate, 1767 Victoria Lane, Fremont.

Scribner Improvement and Industrial Corp. to MDS Carriers LLC, the north 53.0 feet of Lot 11 in Block 37 of the Sixth Addition to the City of Scribner, Dodge County, and Lot 5 except the north 16.5 feet thereof, of Scribner Industrial Park Subdivision, City of Scribner, Dodge County, $14,000.

Larry M. Going and Sandy Going, and Lori Bunn and Daniel Bunn to Geovany Linares-Najera and Vilma Dinora-Sandoval, 205 S. Elm St., Hooper, $12,500.

Mike Rabe and Terrie Rabe to Mike Rabe and Terrie Rabe, 1724 N. Deer Run, Fremont.

Sarah M. Lee, formerly known as Sarah M. Peterson, joined by Brian W. Lee to Sarah M. Lee and Brian W. Lee, 1365 Monroe St., Fremont.

Gordon L. Goree and Irene M. Goree to Gregory L. Goree and Roger G. Goree, 1859 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Gordon L. Goree and Irene M. Goree to Gregory L. Goree and Roger G. Goree, Lot 220, Inglewood.

Shane Tucker to Drew Arvanitis, 3249 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $425,000.

David A. Brodd to William D. Welter I, 407 Ash St., Dodge, $11,999.

James A. Kulhanek and Coleen R. Kulhanek to Nathan J. Kyes and Brooke L. Ronhovde-Kyes, 1519 Searl St., Fremont, $275,000.

A Mark Christopher, also known as Mark Christopher, successor trustee of the Leon K. Pfeiffer Irrevocable Trust, created by agreement dated May 1, 1996, and amended by complete restatement dated Aug. 4, 2006, and Second Amendment dated May 30, 2008 to Carroll Hasemann and Mary Hasemann, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $720,000.

Jerry R. Schulz and Korrie J. Schulz, also known as Korrie J. Lillich, to Village of Winslow, 209 U.S. Highway 77, Winslow, $76,893.

Mark A. Ypper to Village of Winslow, 103 Elkhorn St., Winslow, $53,826.

Double D Rentals LLC to BAH Holdings LLC, 1013-1023 N. I St., Fremont, $250,000.

Denisha Osborne to Jeffrey A. Black Jr. and Rebekah M. Black, 1319 E. 19th St., Fremont, $275,000.

Scott L. Mausbach and Rebecca A. Mausbach to Heart L Ranch Nebraska LLC, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 28, North Bend, $180,000.

Scott Thompson and Jakkie Thompson to Jeffrey S. Mangum and Brandi N. Mangum, 1225 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $210,650.

Brent E. Thillander and Frieda M. Thilliander to John F. Thilliander, 616 Third St., Scribner, $15,000.

Shawn R. Stewart, Stanley A. Stewart and Jenny L. Stewart to Steven R. Stewart and Lorrie A. Chamberlain, 757 Sunset Drive, Fremont, $73,500.

D & G Holdings LLC to Kevin Lust, 721 W. 19th St., Fremont, $185,000.

Coralea Jo Kotrous to William Woerner-Breitkreutz and Saige Breitkreutz, 810 N. Grant St., Fremont, $235,000.

Seth A. Menking and Amie S. Menking, formerly known as Amie S. Haas, to Menking Rentals LLC, 1447 E. Second St., Fremont, and 345 E. 10th St., Fremont.

Delmar Dean Cryer to Travis J. Bird, 320 Empire Ave., Fremont, $62,859.

Ronald Norman Westerholt and Steven Ray Westerholt, the successor co-trustees of the Norman H. Westerholt and Evelyn M. Westerholt Living Trust, dated June 5, 1995, and any amendments thereto, to Joaquin E. Reyes Herrera, 1334 Iowa St., Fremont, $260,000.

Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, to Taylor Farms General Partnership, 2076 County Road 15 Blvd., Ames, $50,000.

David E. Heineman and Selma J. Ganem to David E. Heineman, as trustee of the David E. Heineman Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated May 31, 2012, and Selma J. Ganem, as trustee of the Selma J. Ganem Reovcable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated May 31, 2012, 1121 Maplewood Cove, Fremont.

Troy Schnabel and Christine Schnabel to Paul Kruce and Jana Packard Kruce, 1008 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $387,500.

Lawrence D. Barnes Jr. and Nikki Barnes to Joshua Lichoff and Rachel Lichoff, 523 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $195,000.

Bruce L. Ferguson and Patricia A. Ferguson to Solid Ground Farm & Ranch LLC, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the South 35 acres of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.