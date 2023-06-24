Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 2087 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $55,000.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to Goldhouse Properties LLC, 504 E. Third St., Fremont, $200,000.

Timothy R. Karges and Elissa L. Karges to Austen Neill, 1246 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $295,000.

Brian Keathley to Lilianna German, 646 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $265,000.

Mario O. Lopez Ramirez and Liliana A. Martinez to Horaclo Lopez and Maria Nevarez, Sunridge Place Addition, Lot 5, Block 4, Fremont.

Arthur H. and Rose M. Hasemann, life estate holders, to Scott A. and Mary Kay Hasemann, a tract of land located in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Scott A. and Mary Kay Hasemann to BLR Holdings LLC and Ritter Land LLC, a tract of land located in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $462,788.23.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Michael J. Dorcey, 53603.5 square feet or 1.23 acres near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Chestnut Street, Dodge County, $102,000.

Central Valley Ag Cooperative to Kreikemeier Farms Inc., a tract of land located in the original valley of Snyder, in the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the original village of Snyder, in the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $20,000.

Central Valley Ag Cooperative to Reppert Grain LLC, a tract of land located in the original village of Snyder, in the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $141,000.

Gary D. Gillis and Marsha R. Gillis to Robert Hartman Jr. and JoLynn Hartman, 610 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $30,000.

Andrew J. Heller to Eric J. Emanuel, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Eric J. Emanuel to Andrew J. Heller, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, together with a strip of land one rod wide off the north end of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19, Range 6, containing one-half acre more or less.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, an undivided one-half interest in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in Lot 1, in Block 27, original town of Scribner, Dodge County.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, an undivided interest in the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided interest in the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided interest in Lot 1, in Block 27, original town of Scribner, Dodge County.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 19 North, Range 6 except a tract described as beginning at the southeast corner of the northeast quarter northwest quarter of Section 2, thence north along the east quarter section line a distance of 515 feet to a point on the south quarter section line; thence east along the south quarter section line a distance of 660 feet to the point of beginning, the said excepted tract being that tract lying east of the unnamed slough which intersects Silver Creek at or near the eastern line of said quarter section, all east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to Lisa M. Stockamp, 3331 Peterson Ave., Fremont.

John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp to John L. Stockamp, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter and that part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter lying west of U.S. Highway 275 right of way; that part of the north half of the southwest quarter lying west of the U.S. Highway 275 right of way and north of Highway 91 right of way except for the westerly 9.09 acres thereof known as Tax Lot 16; and that part of the north half of the southwest quarter lying west of the Highway 275 right of way and south of Highway 91 right of way except for the westerly 9.54 acres thereof known as Tax Lot 17, and except for the easterly 1.85 acres known as Tax Lot 8, all in Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Blanca E. Ruiz, now known as Blanca E. Dahlkoetter, and Clifford Dahlkoetter to Robert Stuenkel and Donna M. Stuenkel, 242 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $40,000.