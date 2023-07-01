Kristi K. Storm to Sweet Home Properties LLC, 810 N. Christy St. and 822 N. Christy St., Fremont, $475,000.

Jeffery K. Person to Brant W. Schuler, 101 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $195,000.

Lori A. Drews, personal representative of the estate of Larry Robert Drews, deceased, to Russell L. Drews and Lori A. Drews, 2063 Big Island Rd., Fremont.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Marta Tzunuz Ordonez, 1150 N. Broad St., Fremont, $107,000.

MAS Properties LLC to Sebastian Jorge Guarcas and Irma Roselvina Escalante Perez, 2040 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $240,000.

Timothy V. Edwards and Stephanie L. Edwards to Katrina M. Wilson and Anthony J. Edwards, trustees of the Timothy and Stephanie Edwards Irrevocable Trust dated June 8, 2023, 944 Edearl Lane, Fremont.

Robert C. Facklam and Lenore Lynn Facklam to Maven Holdings LLC, 1149 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $100,000.

Bradley Ruwe to John T. Nicola and Elizabeth L. Nicola, 508 E. Circle Drive, Hooper, $350,000.

Chad W. Seitz and Randi Seitz to Linda Mary Adams, 1141 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $287,500.

Wanda D. Laner, by Jonathan D. Laner, power of attorney, to Chad R. and Christine M. Howser, 408 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $10,000.

Andral LLC to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 141-145 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $275,000.

Eric P. Taylor and Kimberly S. Taylor to Dayton Schultz, 1324 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $154,500.

Jeffrey P. Wagner and Regina L. Wagner, formerly known as Regina L. Chisholm, to Regina L. Wagner, 636 Boulevard St., Fremont.

Jeffrey P. Wagner and Regina L. Wagner to Jeffrey P. Wagner, 324 S. K St., Fremont.

Jeffrey P. Wagner and Regina L. Wagner to Jeffrey P. Wagner, 128 Schuyler Ave., Fremont.

Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Midway Trailer Court LLC, 1761 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

Simons & Johnson LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 740 N. K St., Fremont, $132,500.

Koyon Farms Inc. to CC LLC, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south of the Union Pacific Rail Road and west of U.S. Highway 275 and except that part deeded to Union Pacific Rail Road, $1,332,450.

Randall L. Voecks to Jason L. Voecks and Stephanie M. Voecks, 745 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Debra K. Doty and Brenda D. Brabec, co-personal representatives of the estate of John R. Hart, deceased, to John Von Seggern and Courtney Von Seggern, 103 N. Pine St., Hooper, $52,000.

The Faith United Methodist Church of Hooper to Spirit of Peace Church Inc., 303 Maple St., Hooper, $220,000.

Leroy’s LLC to North Bend Rural Fire Protection District, 710 Highway 30, North Bend, $125,000.

Thomas A. Tallman to Thomas A. Tallman Revocable Trust dated Dec. 3, 2003, 255 N. Ridge Rd., Lot 11, Fremont.

Patrick W. Tawney and Jolene J. Tawney to Patrick W. Tawney and Jolene J. Tawney, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 51, North Bend.

Sarah A. Hardesty n/k/a Sarah A. Smith, and Monty M. Smith to Kathy CJ McLaughlin and Emily M. McLaughlin, 1440 E. 12th St., Fremont, $212,000.

Kevin E. Meyer and Catherine Einspahr n/k/a Catherine Ostronic, and Richard Ostronic to Richard Ostronic and Catherine Ostronic, 5130 Ventura Drive, Fremont, $948,000.

JRB & Associates LLC to Chardian Enterprises LLC, 2040 N. Main St., Fremont, $157,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, Deborah A. Culig f/k/a Deborah A. Larsen, and Michael J. Culig, 2151 Pine St., Fremont; 2047 Hickory Lane, Fremont; 2144 Elm St., Fremont; 2130 Elm St.; and 832 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $320,000.