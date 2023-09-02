Mark Bulman to Deron Martin Pinchot Jr. and Mariah Cynthia Lesley Pinchot, 1605 N. Union St., Fremont, $175,000.

Kevin A. Denning and Buff A. Denning to Richard D. Myers and Marsha A. Myers, trustees of the Richard D. Myers Revocable Trust dated Jan. 21, 1993, $260,000.

Erin Sorensen to Lance W. Guarienti and Deanna M. Guarienti, 1333 E. Second St., Fremont, $191,000.

Jay Kment and Jeff Kment, personal representatives of the estate of Sherryl Kment, deceased, to Sarah Ruda, 412 Ridge Drive, Hooper, $360,000.

Todd A. Meyer and RaeAnn T. Meyer to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 617 Second St., Scribner.

Teri Vonfeldt, as successor trustee of the Donaleen M. Mock 2013 Declaration of Trust, dated Aug. 9, 2013, to Dean Hoge, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, less the acreage site of 5.5 acres more or less for a total of 34.5 acres, $373,750.

Susan A. Woita, as personal representative of the estate of Carolyn Jean Macklin, deceased, to Susan A. Woita, David L. Anderson, Thomas G. Anderson and Lori M. Anderson-Stowe, the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 18, Range 7, Dodge County.

Donald J. Beck to Donald J. Beck, trustee of the Donald J. Beck Revocable Trust, 700 Grant St., Scribner.

Troy D. and Stacey L. Bracker to Troy D. Bracker and Stacey L. Bracker, trustees and their successors in trust under the Troy and Stacey Bracker Revocable Trust, 721 E. Sixth St., Fremont; 1311 Towne Square Drive, Fremont; and 933 Willow St., Fremont.

Dynamic Properties LLC to James Roland Walker and Joyce Lynn Walker, 1309 Watson St., Fremont, $335,000.

Oscar de Dios Bernal and Marena Corona to Andres Santos Rodriguez and Emerita Carolina Villalta, 2015 E. Donna St., Fremont, $235,000.

Donald J. Beck, David J. Beck and Dawn A. Beck, Stephanie K. Rangeloff, and Stacey L. Harrifeld and Troy M. Harrifeld to ND Farms II LLC, 634 County Road E, Scribner.

Christina Boydston to Ryan C. Shelstad and Emily F. Shelstad, 205 Legge Lake, North Bend, $590,000.

M. Jeannine Lieman and David L. Lieman to John M. McCarthy and Megan C. McCarthy, 2125 County Road K, Hooper, $350,000.

Ellen Haskins to Vincent J. O’Connor Jr. and Kerstin G. O’Connor, 2104 Nye Drive, Fremont, $265,000.

Rita E. Main to Jeffrey A. Jones and Nicole Jones, 1532 and 1540 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Dean W. Barjenbruch and Marian E. Barjenbruch to Julie A. Wolfgram, 112 Eighth St., Scribner, $232,500.

Jill M. Bydalek to Jill M. Bydalek, trustee, or successor of the Jill M. Bydalek Revocable Trust dated May 19, 2023, as amended from time to time, 171 Legge Lake, North Bend.

Danny C. Sass to Gutenberg Pedraza, 751 W. South St., Fremont, $35,000.

Chateau Charme LLC to Deerfield Three LLC, 1945 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $249,100.

H. Daniel Smith, trustee of the H. Daniel Smith Revocable Trust, to Deerfield Three LLC, 1945 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

Marcia Dwyer and Robert V. Dwyer Jr. to Deerfield Three LLC, 1945 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

RVD Real Estate Properties LLC to Deerfield Three LLC, 1945 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

Jimmy L. Foley to Jimmy L. Foley, trustee of the Jimmy L. Foley Revocable Trust, 2063 Big Island Rd., Lot H, Fremont.

Francisco Antonio Sandoval A. and Jasmine Vance to Floridalma de Maria Monroy Martinez, 740 Washington St., Fremont.

Dale E. Liston and Janell K. Liston to Stephanie J. Webb, 4422 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $345,000.

Roxanne Kay Huber, trustee of the Roxanne Kay Huber Revocable Trust dated Feb. 28, 2017, to Adolfo Acosta Bonilla and Elizabeth Floree Saldivar, 1415 E. 10th St., Fremont, $128,500.

Donna Menke to Jennifer Waters, 344 N. Maple St., Fremont, $262,500.

Tommy L. Dorenkamp and Toni Dorenkamp to Colleen Marie Wasia-Fuentes, 1315 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $285,000.

Edward A. Vyhlidal and Carolyn S. Vyhlidal to Edward A. Vyhlidal and Carolyn S. Vyhlidal, Paul E. Vyhlidal, Craig J. Vyhlidal, Branda S. Novak, Kevin M. Vyhlidal, and Marcy L. Vyhlidal, 441 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Christopher L. Johnson to Steven J. Ortmeier and Gregory L. Ortmeier, Lot 24, Lakeview Estates, Ames, $333.

Christopher L. Johnson to Steven J. Ortmeier and Gregory L. Ortmeier, Lots 25, 26 and 27, Lakeview Estates, Ames.