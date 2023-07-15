Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Ronald L. Meyer Jr. and Carla J. Meyer, 2114 Aaron Way, Fremont, $249,900.

Gary L. Spies and Sheryl L. Spies to Janice Bolen and Stephanie Greve, 6560 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $300,000.

Property Tycoons LLC to Christopher Lee Velez and Marilyn Velez, 2330-2332 E. Donna St., Fremont, $265,000.

Koyen Farms Inc. to Stacy L. Bruhn, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $686,970.

Ronald L. Meyer Jr. and Carla J. Meyer to Marco Antonio Carvajal Acosta and Silvia Patricia Arias Araya, 6284 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $310,000.

David D. Varilek and Cynthia J. Varilek to David D. Varilek and Cynthia J. Varilek, 610 W. South St., Fremont.

Donna M. Hagedorn and Linda K. Kaup, successor co-trustees of the Lorraine D. Ortmeier Revocable Trust dated Nov. 18, 2011, to Thomas Ortmeier and Jolene Ortmeier, Tax Lots 115 and 116 in Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and that part of Tax Lot A, formerly Outlot J, in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $210,000.

Suzanne Kay Smith, as personal representative of the estate of Iola Kay McGill, deceased, to Blake White, 2847 Hogan Lane, Fremont, $227,900.

Janae M. Lamme to Jeremy Ten Kley and Christy Ten Kley, 1310 Ruth Ave., Fremont, $570,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Robert Neil Frank Jr. and James Gregory Rand, 2139 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $239,000.

J.R. Hansen, personal representative of the estate of Ralph E. Hansen, deceased, pursuant to appointment by the County Court of Dodge County, to J.R. Hansen, an undivided one-half interest in and to the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and 1743 County Road Q, Fremont.

Byron Renter and Lois Renter to Cody Renter, 208 E. Fourth St., Snyder.

Denise L. Johnson to Denise L. Johnson and George S. Johnson Sr., 650 Logan St., Scribner.

Miranda Lopez and Juan Lopez Crispin to Bobbie Jackson and Martha Jackson, 1453 W. 12th St., Fremont, $220,000.

Christy R. Larson and Timothy Kimball to Zulma C. Martinez and Oscar A. Hernandez Contreras, 730 Cottonwood St., North Bend, $165,000.

Koyen Farms Inc. to Greater Fremont Development Council, part of the north half of the southwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 20 and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, all in Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,039,310.

Allo Fremont LLC to Allo Asset Entity 1 LLC, Lot 1, Fremont Technology Park 4th Addition, Fremont, $7,500.

Larry A. Camenzind and Marivic G. Loquinario to Greater Fremont Development Council, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east 20 feet of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of said Section 20 (sometimes referred to as Tax Lot 28 in said section) and all that part of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of said Section 20 lying south of the Union Pacific Railroad Company (formerly Chicago and Northwestern Railroad) Right of Way, except that part deeded to the Union Pacific Railroad Company, $1,316,700.

Jay Kment, Susan Kment, Jeff Kment and Penny Kment to Roger V. Voorhees and Vickie L. Voorhees, Lot 36, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Hooper, $34,000.