What local event combines planes and pancakes?

If you’re an aviation buff, Rotarian or Boy Scout, you probably know the answer.

It’s the annual Rotary Fly-In Breakfast.

The public is invited to the fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St.

Breakfast will be served in the east hangar near the old airport terminal. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or orange juice.

Boy Scouts from North Bend and their leaders make the pancakes. Rotarians serve the meal.

Cost is $6 per ticket. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Tickets may be purchased at the event or from any Fremont Rotary Club member. Meal tickets also may be bought in advance by calling 402-212-3963.

In addition, $5 raffle tickets will be sold for Husker football games.

Seven names will be drawn from the raffle tickets. Each of the seven winners will receive a pair of tickets for a home football game. Raffle tickets will be sold at the same place that people buy meal tickets at the event.

Pilots fly in from various places and with different types of aircraft for the breakfast.

“A lot of these guys fly the pretty classy airplanes. We get bi-planes and smaller aircraft from World War II and the Korean War, which are really fun to see,” said Gary Bolton, past president of the Fremont Rotary Club.

Bolton recalls a reproduction of Russian trainer plane. The small plane looked as if it was on stilts and attendees could walk underneath it. Sometimes helicopters are flown into the event, which also may feature a few classic cars.

Face painting will be available for kids who attend. A clown will be onsite and someone will make balloon animals for children.

Last year, the event had a record number of attendees – more than 600 people.

“There will be parking all over the place,” Bolton added.

Golf carts will be available to transport people, who have a disability or otherwise don’t want to walk very far.

Funds raised via the event goes for youth scholarships.

“Every year, we give scholarships to two graduating seniors from Fremont High School and one graduating senior from Bergan,” Bolton said.

The funds also help the club with any other projects and donations to other entities. For instance, monies have gone to Wishing Wheels in Fremont, which provides bicycles to kids and adults in need. Funds have gone to other youth organizations in the community as well.

The fly-in breakfast has taken dates back 20 years or longer.

“It’s our main fundraiser for the year,” Bolton said.

The airport, itself, has a history that pre-dates World War II.

In 1940, John T. Siems accepted the job of fixed base operator, when the City of Fremont wanted someone to start an airport and flight school.

Siems and his father built a two-stall hangar on an 80-acre stubble field, where the airport now sits.

Construction of the brick hangar began in 1941 with bricks from a torn-down schoolhouse.

Siems was accepted into the federal government’s Civilian Pilot Program (CPT) for primary flight training. It began with 10 students and Siems was the only Fremont flight instructor.

With the start of WWII, that program evolved into the War Training Service and increased to 30 students with four instructors and three airplanes.

Vintage photos show Siems in an aircraft and airmen around a chalkboard.

The program was discontinued in 1943. Many veterans returned home after the war ended and Siems’ company started training them under the GI Bill.

Airport history indicates that Siems was active in flying until he retired in 1968. Siems died in June 1994.

The old terminal was built in 1964 and renamed as the John Siems Administration Building in 1995.

A ribbon cutting for the new $1.7 million Fremont airport terminal took place in October 2022. The new facility includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge and three offices available to be rented out.