Scooter’s Coffee sponsoring fundraiser

With Purple Heart Day approaching on Aug. 7, Scooter’s Coffee will give customers the opportunity to support Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources. Through Aug. 11, Scooter’s Coffee customers can support Wounded Warriors Family Support by adding a donation to their order.

Since 2018, Scooter’s Coffee has raised over $154,700 for WWFS to help provide caregiver respite services to military families.

All donations will directly support Wounded Warriors Family Support programs, such as its Caregiver Respite Program, which is designed to provide respite and supplemental services to wounded veterans, allowing them to enjoy a higher quality of life. Resources include meals, housekeeping, medical travel grants and in-home care services. These help relieve the physical, mental and emotional burdens of family members who navigate the caregiver role for their loved one.

In addition to its partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support, Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association (“IFA”) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. Honorably discharged veterans who meet Scooter’s Coffee’s qualifications to be a franchisee can receive a $20,000 product credit from the Scooter’s Coffee’s affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, for use in the first year of operation of the veteran’s first store. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.