Scooter’s Coffee plans to put a fun spin on its pup cups for National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Dogs can enjoy a free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made up of all dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat, and a dusting of cinnamon. Also, in honor of National Dog Day, Scooter’s Coffee is funding adoption fees for dogs and cats at the Nebraska Humane Society, Aug. 26-27.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup giveaway, the first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store on National Dog Day also will receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature Smiley logo, at participating locations while supplies last.

Scooter’s Coffee also is launching a search for the first-ever Scooter’s Coffee Dogfluencer. A participant may enter their dog in this contest by timely completing all of the following actions:

• Like and follow Scooter’s Coffee on Facebook or follow Scooter’s Coffee on Instagram.

• Like the Aug. 25 Facebook or Instagram post that announces the contest and tag three friends in the comments.

• Visit a Scooter’s Coffee location during operating hours on Aug. 26 and take a photo of participant’s dog enjoying a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup.

• Upload the photo to participant’s Facebook or Instagram between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, utilizing the hashtag #ScootersPupCup and tagging Scooter’s Coffee in the post.

Between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, customers can visit Scooter’s Coffee Facebook or Instagram to view the top six finalists that the company selected and vote for their favorite dog. The dog with the most votes will be announced on Aug. 30 and receive the grand prize of being featured on a billboard in Omaha, where Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered. The winning dog’s owner will receive a doggy bag full of fun surprises and free coffee for a year, via a credit through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. The remaining finalists will also receive a doggy bag. Visit scooterscoffee.com/NationalDogDay for specific terms and conditions.