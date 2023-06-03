NE Chamber President Bryan Slone has welcomed Tara Lea to the NE Chamber Foundation team.

Lea, who recently served as president/CEO of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, a 600-member organization, a 600-member organization, will serve as Director of the Leadership Nebraska program. Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

“Tara has a strong passion for her state, its communities and the sectors and businesses that fuel local jobs and economies,” Slone said in a media release. “Her own leadership development path and experiences make her an excellent host for others on their unique leadership journeys.”

Lea is a native of Hooper. Prior to serving as president/CEO of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Lea spent four years as the president of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce. Lea has served on the board and is a past chair of the NE Chambers Association and the Mid-America Chamber Executives organization. She graduated from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Organizational Management program in 2021 and is a Leadership Nebraska class VII graduate.

Lea earned her bachelor of journalism in broadcasting and her master of science in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She lives in Omaha with her husband and their son, Preston, and daughter, London.

Leadership Nebraska is the NE Chamber Foundation’s cornerstone program. The NE Chamber Foundation is focused on meeting the needs of current business, community and state leaders, as well as equipping Nebraska’s next generation of leaders.

The NE Chamber is the largest, statewide business association, serving its members since 1912. It is where members of the business community gather to help make Nebraska the best place to own, operate and grow a business. Focused on delivering economic and workforce growth and a competitive business climate, members also gain a network of experienced, connected business leaders across the state.