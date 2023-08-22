Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) has an opportunity for community members to make a difference in the lives of families in need. The annual Big Red Friday hosted by McDonald’s owners of Nebraska and Western Iowa, is looking for volunteer.

From 6-9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, volunteers will gather at McDonald’s restaurants across the region, including the location in Fremont. The mission is to rally together, spread positivity, and sell $5 Husker flags to customers, with all proceeds directly benefiting RMHC’s guest families.

As a gesture of appreciation, each volunteer will receive a complimentary breakfast at McDonald’s.

The event is open to volunteers. Interested individuals can sign up at https://app.vomo.org/opportunity/big-red-friday-with-rmhc. The online platform allows volunteers to select the McDonald’s location of their choice, making it convenient for them to participate.