BUSINESSES TO KNOW: NCS helps patients with theranostics

Dr. Sam Mehr has been bringing his years of experience into a new realm of helping patients with cancer.
Mehr is director of systemic radiation therapy and theranostics at Nebraska Cancer Specialists. Theranostics is a highly targeted therapy that directly attacks the tumor.
“We find a molecule that uniquely goes to the tumor,” Mehr said. “To that molecule, we attach a radioactive material that allows it to be seen with medical imaging.”
Once the tumor has been identified to be attracted to that molecule, the radioactive material is exchanged — which allows it to be imaged — with another radioactive material that kills the tumor cells.
Targeting a specific site offers a definite advantage, Mehr said.
“What makes it so effective is the chemical goes to the tumor and not generally throughout the entire body,” he said. “For that reason, we can deliver a much higher dose of therapy to the tumor without negatively affecting the rest of the body.”
Right now in the United States, this therapy is available for carcinoid cancer patients that have a neuroendocrine malignancy. Such tumors are common in the pancreas and bowel, but can be in any organ in the body.
“Later this year, we’ll have a theranostic that’s available for prostate cancer and — under development — is the same type of treatment for lung cancer, breast cancer and bowel cancer,” Mehr said.
Nebraska Cancer Specialists has the largest theranostics center in this portion of the Midwest and has had patient referrals from as far away as Florida.
While theranostics has been available for almost 20 years in Europe, it was only approved in the United States since 2018, coming to NCS that same year.
Mehr said patients can tell by the way they feel if the treatment is effective. It addresses problems such as nausea, diarrhea, pain or vomiting.
“Those are generally improved when they get this treatment,” Mehr said.
Patients who receive this type of treatment also aren’t taken away from their referring health care provider.
“The treatment lasts about six months and they’re our patients for that period of time and the referring provider is kept in the loop,” Mehr said.
When the treatment is complete, the patient returns to the referring provider.
“The patient gets to keep the doctor they’re familiar with and have worked with – for perhaps many years,” Mehr said.
Mehr set up the theranostics center in 2018 and recently became a full-time member of the practice. Before that, he was with CHI Health and Creighton University, which he served since 1985.
Mehr looks forward to the future and the rewards of seeing patients’ lives improve.
“A typical patient will have symptoms that have been going on for years,” he said. “When they’ve finished treatment, they’re able to live their lives again.”