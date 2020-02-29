BUSINESSES TO KNOW: NCS helps patients with theranostics

Dr. Sam Mehr has been bringing his years of experience into a new realm of helping patients with cancer.

Mehr is director of systemic radiation therapy and theranostics at Nebraska Cancer Specialists. Theranostics is a highly targeted therapy that directly attacks the tumor.

“We find a molecule that uniquely goes to the tumor,” Mehr said. “To that molecule, we attach a radioactive material that allows it to be seen with medical imaging.”

Once the tumor has been identified to be attracted to that molecule, the radioactive material is exchanged — which allows it to be imaged — with another radioactive material that kills the tumor cells.

Targeting a specific site offers a definite advantage, Mehr said.

“What makes it so effective is the chemical goes to the tumor and not generally throughout the entire body,” he said. “For that reason, we can deliver a much higher dose of therapy to the tumor without negatively affecting the rest of the body.”

Right now in the United States, this therapy is available for carcinoid cancer patients that have a neuroendocrine malignancy. Such tumors are common in the pancreas and bowel, but can be in any organ in the body.