BUSINESSES TO KNOW: NCS offer leading-edge treatment close to home

If you’re in a cancer battle, you want the most up-to-date treatment and technology in a caring setting that’s close to home.
As a regional leader in cancer diagnosis, treatment and research, that’s what Nebraska Cancer Specialists can offer with theranostics.
Theranostics is the newest form of cancer therapy, which attacks a tumor directly without adversely affecting tissues in the rest of the body.
Two NCS patients are part of an avant-garde phase I cancer trial that opened last August and are first in the world to receive another type of treatment targeted at those with an advanced-stage cancer.
Such expertise, quality treatment and cutting-edge research is available to local patients — all because there’s a clinic in Fremont.
“Patients have access to all of the same treatments as some of other the top cancer centers across the country,” physician liaison Kelly Horn said. “The best part is that it’s available right in their community, close to home, family and friends.”
Horn points out the importance of Fremont-area residents being able to attain these services in their own community.
“Studies have shown patients can have a more optimistic outlook regarding their diagnosis when they are being treated in the community they are comfortable in and around individuals who are important to them,” she said.
NCS takes a whole-person approach to care, Horn said.
“We have adopted an integrated health care model which consists of including mental health, occupational therapy, pharmacy, genetic counseling, social work, financial advocates and dietitian services,” she said. “All of these services go hand in hand when patients and families experience a cancer diagnosis.”
Horn said the integrated health care program continues to grow.
“We have a dietitian joining us in February and we are looking forward to helping patients with nutrition and dietary programs, offering cooking classes and providing education,” she said.
NCS began as an idea from Dr. Robert Langdon and Dr. Margaret Block in 1989.
The practice has grown to include:
• 12 medical oncologists;
• One radiation oncologist;
• One nuclear radiation oncologist;
• 17 advanced practice providers;
• And more than 200 dedicated oncology experts operating at five cancer centers in the region — including the Methodist Fremont Health Park Plaza Medical Center at 450 East 23rd St.
Medical oncologists Dr. M. Salman Haroon and Dr. Nagendra Natarajan have a clinic in Fremont.
Some of Haroon’s qualifications include:
• A doctor of medicine degree from Dow Medical College and University of Karachi in Pakistan.
• Completion of his internal medicine internship and residency through the AHEC Residency Training Program at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
• Board certified in medical oncology and a clinical assistant progress in the Department of Medicine at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.
As a member of the Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium, Haroon participates in cooperative group and industrial trials.
Haroon, who’s long been a familiar face in the Fremont community, also notes the benefit of patients receiving the personalized care and leading-edge treatments in their own neighborhood.
“Services such as occupational therapy, mental health, in-house pharmacy, genetic counseling, and fitness and nutrition classes are essential components to treatment and recovery,” he said. “These patients really need help not only medically, but emotionally, socially, financially — so there are a lot of aspects that go into it.”
Natarajan completed his medical schooling in India and his qualifications include:
• A master’s degree in public health programming from Western Kentucky University.
• Completion of an internal medicine/pediatrics residency at Creighton University and hematology and medical oncology fellowship training at the University of Louisville.
Natarajan said it's important to focus on individualized care.
“In my practice, my goal is to educate every patient regarding their diagnosis, discuss standard and clinical trial treatment options and provide the personalized care they deserve,” he said. “Here at NCS, I have the privilege to practice medicine and provide care as it was meant to be.”
A recent addition to the NCS team is Dr. Sam Mehr, director of systemic radiation therapy and theranostics.
Because theranostics specifically targets the sites of disease, higher doses of the therapeutic agent can be safely administered. Mehr said patients can tell by the way they feel that the treatment is effective.
In addition to this innovation, NCS has a robust research department that helps to advance cancer research while offering hope to patients fighting tough battles.
With the two patients undergoing the phase I cancer trial, the trial is targeted toward patients with an advanced stage cancer in an area of the body in which the cancerous tumor can be injected with the drug by means of ultrasound guidance.
This type of treatment is referred to as oncolytic virus therapy, and it’s administered in collaboration with an interventional radiologist who injects the agent into the tumor.
An oncolytic virus is administered to attack and kill tumor cells. When the virus infects a tumor cell, the virus reproduces until it bursts the cancer cell.
The bursting cell releases materials that allow the cancer to then be recognized by the body’s immune system.
In addition, the virus “hijacks” the cell’s DNA system to make molecules that attract the immune cells to the tumor.
To date, the Food and Drug Administration has approved one other oncolytic virus therapy used for treating melanoma.
Although this new phase I trial being offered by NCS is in the same type of drug class, it must go through all the phases of trials and be deemed safe by the FDA for widespread use.
Phase I trials are controlled, and generally evaluate the safety of a new drug or new combinations of drugs.
For patients whose disease is advanced — and who have exhausted other measures — the possibility of qualifying for a new phase I trials brings hope for prolonging or improving their quality of life.
On average, NCS patients have access to more than 100 active clinical trials, more than any other facility in Nebraska, its website states.
For those trials launching at NCS, being a community oncology practice adds a further advantage in that its review board can open a trial in a very short period of time.
This can be crucial to patients who may be running out of options and looking to participate in earlier phase studies and is just another way NCS can help patients during their treatment.
More information can be found at nebraskacancer.com.