BUSINESSES TO KNOW: NCS offer leading-edge treatment close to home

If you’re in a cancer battle, you want the most up-to-date treatment and technology in a caring setting that’s close to home.

As a regional leader in cancer diagnosis, treatment and research, that’s what Nebraska Cancer Specialists can offer with theranostics.

Theranostics is the newest form of cancer therapy, which attacks a tumor directly without adversely affecting tissues in the rest of the body.

Two NCS patients are part of an avant-garde phase I cancer trial that opened last August and are first in the world to receive another type of treatment targeted at those with an advanced-stage cancer.

Such expertise, quality treatment and cutting-edge research is available to local patients — all because there’s a clinic in Fremont.

“Patients have access to all of the same treatments as some of other the top cancer centers across the country,” physician liaison Kelly Horn said. “The best part is that it’s available right in their community, close to home, family and friends.”

Horn points out the importance of Fremont-area residents being able to attain these services in their own community.