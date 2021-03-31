Calendar of events for April 1-3

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last), St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Vehicles will enter the church parking lot using the north entrance on Pine Street, and form two lines. To avoid traffic backing up to the highway, and to keep the exit clear, vehicles are asked to use South Third Street (one block west of the church), then turn onto Pine Street and proceed to the church. Once at the front of the line, egg hunt staff will ask for the ages of your children and give you age-appropriate, treat-filled bags and prizes. A few random treat bags will contain Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at cars. The free event will take place rain or shine.