Calendar of events for April 10-12

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Wahoo Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Admission is free. Gates open to vendors and the public at 6 a.m. Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a face covering. Wahoo Boy Scout Troop 140 will have a lunch booth available. Proceeds from the swap meet will go toward Seven Mile RideZ’ holiday toy drive and scholarship funds.