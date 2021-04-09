Calendar of events for April 10-12

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Wahoo Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Admission is free. Gates open to vendors and the public at 6 a.m. Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a face covering. Wahoo Boy Scout Troop 140 will have a lunch booth available. Proceeds from the swap meet will go toward Seven Mile RideZ’ holiday toy drive and scholarship funds.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Texas Hold’em tournament at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. The club may close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.