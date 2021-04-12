Calendar of events for April 13-15

Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.
Wednesday
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Blair City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Aerie and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St. Mark Schneck, veterans’ service officer for Dodge County, will be presenting information about getting VA benefits. Kathy will share her favorite occupational therapy tricks in honor of occupational therapy month. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County meeting, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.