 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events for April 13-15
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Calendar of events for April 13-15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar Graphic

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Wednesday

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Blair City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Aerie and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St. Mark Schneck, veterans’ service officer for Dodge County, will be presenting information about getting VA benefits. Kathy will share her favorite occupational therapy tricks in honor of occupational therapy month. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County meeting, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

CDC Updates Guidance for Americans, Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Friday, giving the green light for those who are fully vaccinated to travel. We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives. Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Washington Post'. Health experts reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated as concerns that the U.S. may be facing a fourth surge of the pandemic have emerged. Please wait until you're fully vaccinated before you're traveling, before you're engaging in high-risk activities, Dr. Leana Wen, Medical Analyst, via CNN. Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in, saying that he felt COVID fatigue himself, but that precautions are still currently necessary. I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Expert, via CNN. The warnings come as several states have begun to loosen restrictions as more people get vaccinated. Variants of the coronavirus that have emerged worldwide have now been detected in various places throughout the U.S
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News