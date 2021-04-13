Calendar of events for April 14-16

Wednesday

American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Bergan National Honor Society, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fremont Bergan’s high school gym. Donors must be 16 years old with completed parental consent forms or older. Donors can sign up for a specific time at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or by calling 800-733-2767. Walk-ins also are welcome. All donors are required to wear masks.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Blair City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.