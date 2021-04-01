Calendar of events for April 2-4

Friday
17th annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 7-8 a.m., virtual event on the Facebook pages for the prayer breakfast and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. It also will be aired live on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio and KHUB AM 1340 – Big Dog Country. Those who miss the live event can still watch a recording of it via Facebook, which will be up for 30 days afterward. The guest speaker will be actor Kirk Cameron.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza, 9 a.m., in front of Fremont Mall’s main entrance. About 250 free Easter goody bags will be given to children. The bags also will have a little surprise for the parents. There will be an opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny. Vehicles are asked to enter the parking lot using North Bell Street, then make their way west to the mall’s front entrance, and exit back onto 23rd Street.
Duncan Chiropractic ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 215 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Good Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Call 402-721-6112 to order ahead.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Grand re-opening open house, 10 a.m. to noon, Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. A ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in the main event space. The public is invited to tour the building and see the renovations.
Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last), St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Vehicles will enter the church parking lot using the north entrance on Pine Street, and form two lines. To avoid traffic backing up to the highway, and to keep the exit clear, vehicles are asked to use South Third Street (one block west of the church), then turn onto Pine Street and proceed to the church. Once at the front of the line, egg hunt staff will ask for the ages of your children and give you age-appropriate, treat-filled bags and prizes. A few random treat bags will contain Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at cars. The free event will take place rain or shine.
Arlington Egg Adventure, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Village Park. The egg hunt start times are 11:20 a.m. for ages 0-4 (with adult) and 11:45 a.m. for ages 5-8. A scavenger hunt, sponsored by Individualz Ideaz, will begin at 12:15 p.m. for ages 9-12. Participants are asked to bring their own basket and check in at the picnic shelter. After the egg hunts, everyone is invited to visit local businesses and organizations along the Arlington Adventure Map for “challenge” stations. Dogs are welcome to sniff out treats at 12:15 p.m. during a BEG hunt by the Arlington Dog Park. A dog costume contest will be sponsored by the fire department. Live bunnies also will be hopping around for pictures and festive snuggles.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Chain of Friends Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Hooper Care Center, 400 E. Birchwood St., Hooper. Kids up to age 8 are invited to bring their baskets, hunt for eggs and receive prizes. Individual snacks will be provided outside by the Hooper Care Center.
Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be a variety of egg hunts for age groups from infant to age 13.
Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. Kids up to age 12 are invited to bring their baskets and hunt for eggs. There will be prizes and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.