Calendar of events for April 20-22

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Opening of “Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The production will continue through Sunday.