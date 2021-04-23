 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events for April 24-26
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Calendar of events for April 24-26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar Graphic

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will start at 7 p.m.

Community Shred Day, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, Fremont. There is a 50-pound limit per person. You do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A snooker pool tournament will start at 1 p.m. with registration at 12:30 p.m. A coin auction is set for 3 p.m.

“Romeo and Juliet,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News