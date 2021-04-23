Calendar of events for April 24-26

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will start at 7 p.m.

Community Shred Day, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, Fremont. There is a 50-pound limit per person. You do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.