Calendar of events for April 24-26

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will start at 7 p.m.
Community Shred Day, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, Fremont. There is a 50-pound limit per person. You do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A snooker pool tournament will start at 1 p.m. with registration at 12:30 p.m. A coin auction is set for 3 p.m.
“Romeo and Juliet,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.