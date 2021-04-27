Calendar of events for April 28-30

Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Joint Eagles Aerie 200 and Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Community Visioning Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. The city is seeking community input on updates to the comprehensive plan, long-range transportation plan and the unified development code. If you are unable to attend, consider taking the community questionnaire at: https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/project/community-questionnaire/.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Community Visioning Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m., Washington Elementary School. Spanish interpreters will be available. The city is seeking community input on updates to the comprehensive plan, long-range transportation plan and the unified development code. If you are unable to attend, consider taking the community questionnaire at: https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/project/community-questionnaire/.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
DPA Insurance ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1810 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Tree planting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., southwest corner of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The tree being planted will be dedicated to former city administrator, Randy Reyzlik. The public is invited to attend.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.