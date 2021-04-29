Calendar of events for April 30-May 2

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
DPA Insurance ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1810 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Tree planting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., southwest corner of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The tree being planted will be dedicated to former city administrator, Randy Reyzlik. The public is invited to attend.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Pancake feed, 8-11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Freewill donations will be collected. A silent auction will start at 8 a.m. at the fire department and move to One Horse Saloon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Empress Open House & Sneak Peak, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 419 N. Main St., Fremont. Attendees can learn more about plans for the historical building and the fundraising endeavors. Free hot dogs, popcorn and gift bags with special treats will be available for the first 250 people who stop by. Guests from the Star Wars universe, Imperial Storm Troopers and heroes from the Rebel Alliance will be on hand.
Poker run, 11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. at the fire hall. The cost is $20 per driver and $15 per participant. All vehicles are welcome. The route includes stops in Morse Bluff, Raymond, Davey, Cedar Bluffs and Nickerson. Participants must meet at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson by 5 p.m. Must be present to win. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Rd., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Coin Club’s 62nd Annual Coin Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. There will be approximately 20 coin dealers attending the show from Nebraska and surrounding states. Items that will be available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and other collectable items. The coin show also offers the community an opportunity to sell their own coins to dealers attending the show. Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.
Cleaning and marking holes for the Avenue of Flags, 10 a.m., meet at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Volunteers are needed to help prepare the Avenue of Flags for Memorial Day.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
