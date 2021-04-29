Calendar of events for April 30-May 2

Pancake feed, 8-11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Freewill donations will be collected. A silent auction will start at 8 a.m. at the fire department and move to One Horse Saloon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Empress Open House & Sneak Peak, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 419 N. Main St., Fremont. Attendees can learn more about plans for the historical building and the fundraising endeavors. Free hot dogs, popcorn and gift bags with special treats will be available for the first 250 people who stop by. Guests from the Star Wars universe, Imperial Storm Troopers and heroes from the Rebel Alliance will be on hand.

Poker run, 11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. at the fire hall. The cost is $20 per driver and $15 per participant. All vehicles are welcome. The route includes stops in Morse Bluff, Raymond, Davey, Cedar Bluffs and Nickerson. Participants must meet at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson by 5 p.m. Must be present to win. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.