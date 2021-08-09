Calendar of events for Aug. 10-12

Tuesday

First Day of School Coffee, 9 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., Fremont. All retirees of Fremont Public Schools and their spouses are invited. Enter from the east side (parking lot). A fee of $3 per person will be charged to defray the costs of treats, coffee/tea/water. No RSVP needed. Call 402-727-5217 if you have questions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.