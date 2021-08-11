Calendar of events for Aug. 12-14

Valley Days beer garden and street dance, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play from 6-8 p.m. with Collective Twang playing from 8-11 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Beer Barrel Days, 6 p.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include a burger bash, commemorative glass sale, and live music by Larry Musilek and Silas Creek. The celebration will continue through Sunday.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

The Fur Shack Fundraiser, 7 p.m. to midnight, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event will include live music by Happy Endings Band, auction items, food truck and split the pot.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday