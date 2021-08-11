Calendar of events for Aug. 12-14

Thursday
Opening of the Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the goat show, 4-H cat show, opening ceremony, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, 4-H dog show, dairy show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, sheep show, baseball tournament, kiddie tractor pull, team sorting, and Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers. The fair will continue through Aug. 15. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15. Season tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Men’s Bible study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., A&W Restaurant inside Sapp Bros., U.S. Highway 77, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, poultry show, West Point Dance Company performance, Colors da Clown appearance, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports match archery, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association, and 4-H Style Revue. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont Housing Authority Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 5-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be many books and materials to browse during the sale.
Valley Days beer garden and street dance, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play from 6-8 p.m. with Collective Twang playing from 8-11 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Beer Barrel Days, 6 p.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include a burger bash, commemorative glass sale, and live music by Larry Musilek and Silas Creek. The celebration will continue through Sunday.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
The Fur Shack Fundraiser, 7 p.m. to midnight, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event will include live music by Happy Endings Band, auction items, food truck and split the pot.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Beer Barrel Days, 7 a.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, 9th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, bounce houses, Czech Heritage celebration, live music, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, Bohemian water fight, kiddie tractor pull, ice cream social, stein holding, Mass and supper.
Valley Days, Valley City Park. Events will include kids zone activities, teen dance, beer garden, street dance featuring music by One2Go, food trucks and a fireworks display.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, 4-H beef show, 4-H shooting sports match BB and air raffle, carnival, Tough Truck competition, baseball tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, wine tasting, bull riding, teen dance, and live music by Mason Michaels and Sheila Greenland. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit, noon to 10 p.m., UFCW Building, 2410 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The event is being hosted by Outsiders Brotherhood RC. Kids activities from noon to 4 p.m. will include a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games, food and a raffle. An adult concert featuring Lonnie and the Foodstamps will follow from 5-10 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be many books and materials to browse during the sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.