Calendar of events for Aug. 13-15

Friday
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, poultry show, West Point Dance Company performance, Colors da Clown appearance, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports match archery, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association, and 4-H Style Revue. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont Housing Authority Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 5-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.
Valley Days beer garden and street dance, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play from 6-8 p.m. with Collective Twang playing from 8-11 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Beer Barrel Days, 6 p.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include a burger bash, commemorative glass sale, and live music by Larry Musilek and Silas Creek. The celebration will continue through Sunday.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
The Fur Shack Fundraiser, 7 p.m. to midnight, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event will include live music by Happy Endings Band, auction items, food truck and split the pot.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Beer Barrel Days, 7 a.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, 9th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, bounce houses, Czech Heritage celebration, live music, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, Bohemian water fight, kiddie tractor pull, ice cream social, stein holding, Mass and supper.
Valley Days, Valley City Park. Events will include kids zone activities, teen dance, beer garden, street dance featuring music by One2Go, food trucks and a fireworks display.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, 4-H beef show, 4-H shooting sports match BB and air raffle, carnival, Tough Truck competition, baseball tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, wine tasting, bull riding, teen dance, and live music by Mason Michaels and Sheila Greenland. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit, noon to 10 p.m., UFCW Building, 2410 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The event is being hosted by Outsiders Brotherhood RC. Kids activities from noon to 4 p.m. will include a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games, food and a raffle. An adult concert featuring Lonnie and the Foodstamps will follow from 5-10 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include breakfast, Mass, kolache grand championship, beer garden, bingo, beer garden, wine and beer tasting festival, and live music.
Valley Days, Valley. Events will include a car show and craft show on Spruce Street, doggy dip and the city pool, and music by Woody the One Man Band at the Spruce Street Tavern.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the open class horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, carnival, demo derby, open class beef show, Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen, baseball tournament finals, turtle/frog races, watermelon feed, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder Bicycle Action Shows, Family Farm Awards, and parade. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Breakfast buffet, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.
Fundraiser for local veterans and celebration of Dave Proctor’s life, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include live music by Silver Moon, food and drinks, a cash bar, silent auction, split the pot, putt-putt and raffle. All proceeds will go to the Avenue of Flags/Veterans Memorial Park, Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT.
Live music by The Mark Vyhlidal Band, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The evening will include polka music and dancing with beer, brats and pretzels. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The rain date is Aug. 19.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.