Calendar of events for Aug. 13-15

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 5-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.

Valley Days beer garden and street dance, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play from 6-8 p.m. with Collective Twang playing from 8-11 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Beer Barrel Days, 6 p.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include a burger bash, commemorative glass sale, and live music by Larry Musilek and Silas Creek. The celebration will continue through Sunday.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.