Calendar of events for Aug. 14-16

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.

Fundraiser for local veterans and celebration of Dave Proctor’s life, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include live music by Silver Moon, food and drinks, a cash bar, silent auction, split the pot, putt-putt and raffle. All proceeds will go to the Avenue of Flags/Veterans Memorial Park, Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT.

Live music by The Mark Vyhlidal Band, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The evening will include polka music and dancing with beer, brats and pretzels. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The rain date is Aug. 19.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday