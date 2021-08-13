Calendar of events for Aug. 14-16

Saturday
Beer Barrel Days, 7 a.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, 9th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, bounce houses, Czech Heritage celebration, live music, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, Bohemian water fight, kiddie tractor pull, ice cream social, stein holding, Mass and supper.
Valley Days, Valley City Park. Events will include kids zone activities, teen dance, beer garden, street dance featuring music by One2Go, food trucks and a fireworks display.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, 4-H beef show, 4-H shooting sports match BB and air raffle, carnival, Tough Truck competition, baseball tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, wine tasting, bull riding, teen dance, and live music by Mason Michaels and Sheila Greenland. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit, noon to 10 p.m., UFCW Building, 2410 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The event is being hosted by Outsiders Brotherhood RC. Kids activities from noon to 4 p.m. will include a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games, food and a raffle. An adult concert featuring Lonnie and the Foodstamps will follow from 5-10 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include breakfast, Mass, kolache grand championship, beer garden, bingo, beer garden, wine and beer tasting festival, and live music.
Valley Days, Valley. Events will include a car show and craft show on Spruce Street, doggy dip and the city pool, and music by Woody the One Man Band at the Spruce Street Tavern.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the open class horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, carnival, demo derby, open class beef show, Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen, baseball tournament finals, turtle/frog races, watermelon feed, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder Bicycle Action Shows, Family Farm Awards, and parade. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Breakfast buffet, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.
Fundraiser for local veterans and celebration of Dave Proctor’s life, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include live music by Silver Moon, food and drinks, a cash bar, silent auction, split the pot, putt-putt and raffle. All proceeds will go to the Avenue of Flags/Veterans Memorial Park, Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT.
Live music by The Mark Vyhlidal Band, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The evening will include polka music and dancing with beer, brats and pretzels. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The rain date is Aug. 19.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, noon, Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. The group will eat at noon and the meeting will follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Board of Education Service Unit #2 meeting, 1 p.m., ESU 2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Digital Drop-in, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Walk-ins are welcome.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting also be available via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting also be available via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Midland University volleyball team community and media day, 7 p.m., Fremont Golf Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. The event will celebrate the 2020 NAIA Volleyball National Runners-up and preview the 2021 volleyball season. Guests also will have the opportunity to meet Courtney Thomsen, Midland University’s director of athletics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.