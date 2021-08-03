Calendar of events for Aug. 4-6

Wednesday

Opening of the Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by Nye Square, culinary challenge contest, hamburger/hot dog lunch provided by CVA (freewill donation), KidZone, poultry show, beer garden, Dodge County Fair Foundation Barbecue, and rocket launch competition.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include a pie parlor, carnival, livestock auction, beer garden, demolition derby, and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.