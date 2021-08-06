Calendar of events for Aug. 6-8

10th Annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Show N Shine, noon to 4 p.m., downtown Prague. Registration ($20) is from 9 a.m. to noon with the show n shine to follow from noon to 4 p.m. Awards will begin at 4 p.m. There will be stock and modified class for all years; car, truck and specialty classes; and 15 specialty awards. Proceeds from the show help fund the Mitchell Ostry Memorial Scholarship, awarded to graduating high school students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.