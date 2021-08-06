Calendar of events for Aug. 6-8

Saturday
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include morning coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone, 4-H beef show, 4-H rabbit show, beer garden, UNL mobile beef lab, Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chainsaw artist, storytime, tractor rides, corn hole tournament, petting zoo, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Vacha Karate demonstrations, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, beer/wine tasting, bingo, demolition derby and tough trucks, Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations, and music by The Francis Brothers.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stop open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York strip, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spirtual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include the Purple Ribbon Run, community church service, pancake feed, kidZone, chainsaw artist, classic/out-of-field tractor pull, beer garden, round robin showmanship, carnival, petting zoo, parade, watermelon feed, bingo, baseball finals, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Award presentations, barbecue, wood carving auction, kidZone animal auction, and Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter NickersonFireDepartment.
10th Annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Show N Shine, noon to 4 p.m., downtown Prague. Registration ($20) is from 9 a.m. to noon with the show n shine to follow from noon to 4 p.m. Awards will begin at 4 p.m. There will be stock and modified class for all years; car, truck and specialty classes; and 15 specialty awards. Proceeds from the show help fund the Mitchell Ostry Memorial Scholarship, awarded to graduating high school students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Memory Lane Café, Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Health Resources Board of Trustees meeting, noon, Health Park Plaza, Conference Room 5, Methodist Fremont Health, 450 E. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.