Calendar of events for Dec. 19-21

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, 2-6 p.m., Dunham's Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. A brief business meeting will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by a live auction. Refreshments and door prizes are provided. The public is invited. The membership is made up of collectors of all ages and interest.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Church, Fremont. You are welcome to take out or dine in at Delaney Hall. Reservations are required. Order before Dec. 18 at the parish office or online by selecting the link to pancakes at www.stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Educational Service Unit No. 2 board meeting, 1 p.m., ESU2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
