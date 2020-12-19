Calendar of events for Dec. 19-21

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, 2-6 p.m., Dunham's Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. A brief business meeting will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by a live auction. Refreshments and door prizes are provided. The public is invited. The membership is made up of collectors of all ages and interest.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday