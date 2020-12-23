Calendar of events for Dec. 23-24

Wednesday

Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Pre-registration is required as there will be a limit of 100 youth allowed in the facility at a time due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions. Due to the limited number of youth allowed in the building, there will be check in at the front door, and parents will not be allowed entrance into the building. Masks will be required inside the building. Admission is free, but kids should be money if they wish to purchase concessions. This event is sponsored and staffed by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department. To register online, visit www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.