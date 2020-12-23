Calendar of events for Dec. 23-24

Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Pre-registration is required as there will be a limit of 100 youth allowed in the facility at a time due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions. Due to the limited number of youth allowed in the building, there will be check in at the front door, and parents will not be allowed entrance into the building. Masks will be required inside the building. Admission is free, but kids should be money if they wish to purchase concessions. This event is sponsored and staffed by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department. To register online, visit www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, noon to 5 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Holiday Open Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. There is a limit of 100 people per session. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members, $6 for non-members and $3 for kids under of the age of 14, which includes skate rental. Admission is free for kids under 14 with their own skates. Masks must be worn at all times.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.