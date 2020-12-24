 Skip to main content
Calendar of events for Dec. 24-26
Calendar Graphic

Thursday

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, noon to 5 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Holiday Open Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. There is a limit of 100 people per session. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members, $6 for non-members and $3 for kids under of the age of 14, which includes skate rental. Admission is free for kids under 14 with their own skates. Masks must be worn at all times.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Merry Christmas!

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

— Tribune staff

