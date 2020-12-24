Calendar of events for Dec. 24-26

Thursday

Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, noon to 5 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Holiday Open Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. There is a limit of 100 people per session. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members, $6 for non-members and $3 for kids under of the age of 14, which includes skate rental. Admission is free for kids under 14 with their own skates. Masks must be worn at all times.