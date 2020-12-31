Calendar of events for Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Thursday

Holiday Open Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. There is a limit of 100 people per session. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members, $6 for non-members and $3 for kids under of the age of 14, which includes skate rental. Admission is free for kids under 14 with their own skates. Masks must be worn at all times.