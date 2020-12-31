Calendar of events for Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Holiday Open Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. There is a limit of 100 people per session. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members, $6 for non-members and $3 for kids under of the age of 14, which includes skate rental. Admission is free for kids under 14 with their own skates. Masks must be worn at all times.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday Happy New Year! Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.