Calendar of events for Feb. 11-13

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. The sweetheart special will be top sirloin steak dinner. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be available during the band.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.