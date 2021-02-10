Calendar of events for Feb. 11-13

Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. The sweetheart special will be top sirloin steak dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be available during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
12th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament, 4 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will begin being served at 4 p.m. The card tournament check-in begins at 4 p.m. with the tournament to start at 5 p.m. Cost of a meal is $10. Drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fish fry and gun raffle, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollack, fries, coleslaw, bread and soda will be served for $10. Carryout meals will be available.
Narcotics Anonymous, 8 p.m., LifeHouse Center, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.