Calendar of events for Feb. 16-18

Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Business Improvement District #1 Committee meeting, noon, Country Traditions, 330 N. Main St., Fremont. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions is provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center meeting room, 1730 W. 16th St. Chris Leaver will speak on “Navigating Finances as Circumstances Change.” To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.