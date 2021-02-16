Calendar of events for Feb. 17-19

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Fish Fry, 4:30-8 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and cole slaw will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. A cash bar and carry-out meals will be available.