Calendar of events for Feb. 17-19

Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center meeting room, 1730 W. 16th St. Chris Leaver will speak on “Navigating Finances as Circumstances Change.” To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions is provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Fish Fry, 4:30-8 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and cole slaw will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. A cash bar and carry-out meals will be available.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $12 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. Raffle tickets also will be available for purchase—$20 each or six tickets for $100. First prize is a Polaris Ranger 500 side-by-side, second prize is a Green Mountain Wi-Fi Pellet Grill, and third prize is $250 Visa gift card. Prizes will be drawn on March 26.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Class Act II, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.