Calendar of events for Feb. 19-21

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Fish Fry, 4:30-8 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and cole slaw will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. A cash bar and carry-out meals will be available.

Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.