Calendar of events for Feb. 20-22

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Sunday

Fremont Bergan music department spaghetti dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Church, Fremont. A meal includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. The cost is $9 for ages 6-adult, $5 for ages 2-5, and free for kids under 2. Quart jars of sauce will be sold for $18. Car-side orders will be available on-site at the south door. To place a preorder, visit: https:forms.gle/qg6d9z9R4nwL2hE5A.