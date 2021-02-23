Calendar of events for Feb. 24-26

Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Eagles Club open 3 p.m.-Midnight. Club may close early depending on business. Aerie and Auxiliary Meetings at 7 p.m.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This clinic does not include vaccination for COVID. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Eagles Club open 3 p.m.-Midnight. Club may close early depending on business. No Thursday kitchen until further notice.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Eagles Club open 3 p.m.-Midnight. Club may close early depending on business. New kitchen hours are open 5-8 p.m. Menu: Catfish, 10oz Hamburger/Cheeseburgers, Shrimp Soup, Wings Appetizers, Chicken Tenders, Baked Potato/Fries/Onion Rings, Salad. Down Memory Lane band will perform from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. There is no cover charge and there will be bar specials.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $12 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. Raffle tickets also will be available for purchase—$20 each or six tickets for $100. First prize is a Polaris Ranger 500 side-by-side, second prize is a Green Mountain Wi-Fi Pellet Grill, and third prize is $250 Visa gift card. Prizes will be drawn on March 26.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, coleslaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.