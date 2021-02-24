Calendar of events for Feb. 25-27

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. Raffle tickets also will be available for purchase—$20 each or six tickets for $100. First prize is a Polaris Ranger 500 side-by-side, second prize is a Green Mountain Wi-Fi Pellet Grill, and third prize is $250 Visa gift card. Prizes will be drawn on March 26.