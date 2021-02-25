Calendar of events for Feb. 26-28

Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. Raffle tickets also will be available for purchase—$20 each or six tickets for $100. First prize is a Polaris Ranger 500 side-by-side, second prize is a Green Mountain Wi-Fi Pellet Grill, and third prize is $250 Visa gift card. Prizes will be drawn on March 26.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.