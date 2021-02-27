Calendar of events for Feb. 27-March 1

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse Center, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. The pancake breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham. All meals will be freshly prepared for those who walk in/order. There is the option of getting the meal to go ($5 per meal) or of dining in ($6 each with coffee, juice, water and toast). Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse Center, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon, 649 N. Main St. There will be a coin auction at noon on the club’s main floor. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Tickets now on sale for Fremont High School’s spring musical, “The Addams Family.” Tickets will be available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 11-13. This year FHS also will be offering a livestream of the event. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and will be available on the website.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Cedar Bluffs Public School open house, 5-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public School, 110 E. Main St. The open house is for prospective students and families interested in attending CBPS for the 2021-22 school year. Masks are required.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.