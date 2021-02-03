Calendar of events for Feb. 4-6

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Class Act II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.