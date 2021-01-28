Calendar of events for Jan. 29-31

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, baked potato/fries/onion rings, appetizers and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse Center, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham will be served. Reservations will not be required, so all meals will be prepared for those who walk in and order. You may then get the meal to go (take out for $5 each) or you may dine in ($6 each with coffee, juice, water and toast). Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse Center, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.