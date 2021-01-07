Calendar of events for Jan. 7-9

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime by Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m., at home via computer. Email library.info@fremontne.gov for the Zoom link and password.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group Construction Warehouse Sale, 3-5 p.m., 935 Schnieder St., Fremont. Carpet, tile, vinyl, siding, trim and more will be sold for a freewill donation. Everyone is welcome. There are no holds. Customers must load and transport that day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday