Calendar of events for Jan. 9-11

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcross.org.

Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group Construction Warehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 935 Schnieder St., Fremont. Carpet, tile, vinyl, siding, trim and more will be sold for a freewill donation. Everyone is welcome. There are no holds. Customers must load and transport that day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday