Calendar of events for July 10-12

Saturday

John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, sporting events, children’s activities at Midland University, youth pedal pull, Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Musings at May Museum, Fremont Antique Power, Barnard Park historical tour, water fights, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Silver Moon and Journey Recaptured.

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the swine show, coffee and rolls, rabbit show, and poultry show. Admission is free.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, barbecue showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters, cornhole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, NoWear BMX stunt bikes, pulled pork supper, live music and a beer garden.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.