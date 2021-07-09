Calendar of events for July 10-12

Saturday
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, sporting events, children’s activities at Midland University, youth pedal pull, Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Musings at May Museum, Fremont Antique Power, Barnard Park historical tour, water fights, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Silver Moon and Journey Recaptured.
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the swine show, coffee and rolls, rabbit show, and poultry show. Admission is free.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, barbecue showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters, cornhole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, NoWear BMX stunt bikes, pulled pork supper, live music and a beer garden.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ceremony honoring Civil War veteran James Hill, 10:30 a.m., Purple Cane Ceremony, County Road P, about 10 miles northwest of North Bend. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Hill as the last Union solder buried in Dodge County. Local veterans and descendants will join the SUVCW in honoring Private Hill.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, community church service, pre-parade entertainment on Main Street, historical parade, and Floats after the Floats at Midland University’s parking lot.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Royal Family Kids Camp pull pork fundraising meal, 5:30-7 p.m., Peach Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. The cost is $2 for kids ages 2-12, $8 for adults, and $20 for families. Besides pulled pork, the meal will include chips, baked beans, cole slaw and a dessert.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Big Trucks Day, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library parking lot, 11th Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. Everyone is invited to explore a fire truck, ambulance, police cruiser and dump truck. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Walk-ins are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.