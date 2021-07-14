Calendar of events for July 15-17

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Fremont Fire Department Community Input Meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. The City of Fremont is seeking the public’s opinions on the fire department’s long-range comprehensive plans.

Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.

Novel Ideas Book Club, 7-8 p.m., on Zoom or in person at Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, Fremont. The club will be discussing “Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.