Calendar of events for July 15-17

Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St. Audrey Olson, a speech language pathologist, will give a presentation on “Minimizing Your Risk for Aspiration Pneumonia with Parkinson’s Disease.” To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-753-6126. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Fire Department Community Input Meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. The City of Fremont is seeking the public’s opinions on the fire department’s long-range comprehensive plans.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 7-8 p.m., on Zoom or in person at Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, Fremont. The club will be discussing “Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are being held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Rexius Nutrition ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1440 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Opening of the Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, public fashion show and special awards, farm awards, 4-H coronation, strolling performances by The Renaissance Man (balloon animals), and dueling guitars.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner. Activities will include airboat rides, a quilt show, cannon firing, burgers/brats, kidpalooza, wine/beer tasting, jazz in the park featuring On the Rocks, trolley tours, horse shoe contest and Twisted Whiskey.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner. Activities will include a 5K walk/run; historic trail ride; alumni coffee; quilt show; car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show; Musbach Museum tours; Quilt of Valor presentation; display reenactments; kidpalooza; beer garden; trolley tours; airboat rides; cannon firing; bingo burgers; train show; ice cream parlor; historic cemetery walk; melodrama; magic show; Scribner Hogs baseball game; polka and beer; Zucker’s chicken; Barnyard Marauders; beard contest; Diamond Lil’s performance; live music by Velvet Haze and Charm School Dropouts.
Nickerson’s 150th Celebration, Nickerson. Activities will include volleyball in the park, parade, kids activities, beer garden, tractor pull, cook-off and beer garden, and live music by Down Memory Lane and Dylan Bloom.
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, corn hole, bicycle action show, companion animal show, meat and dairy goat show, sheep show, carnival, ventriloquist show, pie judging contest, Pathfinder Chorus performance, live music by Travis Denning and Lonestar with opening acts Justin Kane and Forgotten Highway.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Wolfe Country Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1709 County Road 21, Bennington. Over 100 quilts will be displayed on the Wolfe Farm in an outdoor garden setting using fences and barns along with many other outdoor display areas. Along with the quilts, those attending will be able to view garden settings. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.