Calendar of events for July 17-19

Saturday
Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner. Activities will include a 5K walk/run; historic trail ride; alumni coffee; quilt show; car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show; Musbach Museum tours; Quilt of Valor presentation; display reenactments; kidpalooza; beer garden; trolley tours; airboat rides; cannon firing; bingo burgers; train show; ice cream parlor; historic cemetery walk; melodrama; magic show; Scribner Hogs baseball game; polka and beer; Zucker’s chicken; Barnyard Marauders; beard contest; Diamond Lil’s performance; live music by Velvet Haze and Charm School Dropouts.
Nickerson’s 150th Celebration, Nickerson. Activities will include volleyball in the park, parade, kids activities, beer garden, tractor pull, cook-off and beer garden, and live music by Down Memory Lane and Dylan Bloom.
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, corn hole, bicycle action show, companion animal show, meat and dairy goat show, sheep show, carnival, ventriloquist show, pie judging contest, Pathfinder Chorus performance, live music by Travis Denning and Lonestar with opening acts Justin Kane and Forgotten Highway.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Wolfe Country Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1709 County Road 21, Bennington. Over 100 quilts will be displayed on the Wolfe Farm in an outdoor garden setting using fences and barns along with many other outdoor display areas. Along with the quilts, those attending will be able to view garden settings. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Clover Kids activities, bicycle action show, carnival, Flying Debris Show, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s Barbecue, balloon animals, Omaha Circus Arts, Flying Debris Show, and demolition derby.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Old Timers Baseball Game, 2 p.m., Scribner Ballfield.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, carnival, Burt County Brass performance, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, Heartland Hoedowners dance performance, cycle pony races, Kenastoons Family Band performance, and 4-H/FFA Olympics.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Wildlife Encounters presentations, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont Auditorium. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 12:30 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. Auxiliary members will eat from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to be on time for the meeting. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.