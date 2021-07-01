Calendar of events for July 2-4

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Digital Drop-in, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Annex, Fremont. Walk-ins are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a barbeque contest and tasting, flag ceremony, slow-pitch softball tournament, 5K run/walk, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, gaga ball, four-square volleyball, free pool access, train rides, kiddie parade, waterslide, tug-a-war, inflatables, FFA dinner, music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield and Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. The event will include kids’ activities, food, a beer garden, photo opportunity with Mrs. Nebraska Jane Nincehelse, Ducks on the Logan, and a fireworks display.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fireworks display, 9:50 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, car show, softball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, flag retirement ceremony, ice cream treats, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie war fights, old-fashioned hymn sing, parade, pie and ice cream social, cornhole tournament, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music, and a fireworks show.
4th of July Celebration, Neligh Park, West Point. Activities will include fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, bounce house and inflatables, barbecue, food vendors, and a fireworks display.
July 4th Festivities, Wahoo. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie parade will start at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open with special games and activities from noon to 5 p.m. Old-fashioned games will begin at 1 p.m. at Smith Park. A fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., island in middle of Mallard Landing Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Brink Park’s south field, Lyons.