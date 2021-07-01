Calendar of events for July 2-4

July 4th Festivities, Wahoo. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie parade will start at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open with special games and activities from noon to 5 p.m. Old-fashioned games will begin at 1 p.m. at Smith Park. A fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.